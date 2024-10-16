Dematerialization of public services: Togo digitalizes its Court of Arbitration for its procedures

In Togo, the dematerialization of public services continues to progress. The Court of Arbitration (CATO) launched its digital platform for resolving disputes between business partners at the end of last week.

This new online system allows companies and individuals to directly submit their arbitration requests via a simplified interface. The aim is to make the process more transparent and reduce processing times.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Togo (CCI-Togo), José Kwassi Symenouh, underlined the importance of this initiative, which will contribute to improving the business climate. In recent years, the government has committed to digitizing procedures, with the ambition of digitizing at least 75% of administrative procedures by 2025.

Created in 1989, the Court of Arbitration’s mission is to clean up and secure the legal and judicial business environment. It offers economic operators and investors a reliable framework for resolving their disputes.