Arrest of Kemi Seba in France: clarifications from the NGO Urgences Panafricanistes

The NGO Urgences Panafricanistes reacted to the arrest of Beninese activist Kemi Seba and his right-hand man Hery Djehuty in France on Monday October 14, 2024.

Kemi Seba was arrested and taken into police custody last Monday in France. According to initial information, the activist is accused of having entered French territory illegally.

In a press release made public this Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the NGO Urgences Panafricanistes clarified the arrest of Kemi Seba and his close collaborator.

According to the NGO, Kemi Seba went to France as part of his political activities. “Kemi Seba began an awareness tour of African diasporas on the need to support and accompany the sovereignist processes of Afro-descendant peoples throughout the world,” reacted the UP.

This campaign was to end with a speech at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. This is why, “Having a type D visa – allowing travel throughout the Schengen area – Kemi Seba was present in Paris to meet Beninese political opponents and visit a suffering relative”.

In its press release, the NGO Urgences Panafricanistes confirmed the arrest of its leader, specifying that Kemi Seba and Hery Djehuty were arrested on October 14, 2024 by agents of the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI).

For the moment, the charges against them remain unknown. However, the UP promises that they will be communicated during a press conference which will be organized in the coming hours.