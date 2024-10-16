Benin: the price of corn falls to less than 150 FCFA/Kg in places

This is the fifth consecutive month where the price of local maize has declined on the various markets in Benin. According to the latest publication of the Monthly Bulletin of the Agricultural Market Information System (Sim-Agricole) of the Technical Unit for Monitoring and Support for Food Security Management (Ct-Sagsa), the corn was purchased from less than 150 FCFA in places and slightly above 150 FCFA/Kg.

In Benin, in the month of September characterized in particular by the new harvests of several agricultural products in the North, it is expected, a priori, a strengthening of the supply favoring a decline in the prices of agricultural products, in this case corn, on the markets. In September 2024, the best corn prices (below 150 FCFA/Kg) were observed in the communes of Tchaourou and Aplahoué.

Average price levels (between 150 FCFA/kg and 200 FCFA/kg) were recorded in seven communes monitored (Bassila, Bembèrèkè, Dassa-Zoumé, Kétou, Pobè, Dogbo and Ouèssè). Around twenty other municipalities recorded prices varying between 200 FCFA/Kg and 250 FCFA/Kg. These include, among others: Savalou, Covè, Klouékanmé, Nikki, Péhunco. Furthermore, high price levels (between 300 FCFA/kg and 400 FCFA/Kg) were noted in two communes (Parakou and Djougou).

Considering the map of price variations between August and September 2024, a moderate drop in prices is noted (-15% to -1%) in most municipalities; a moderate drop in prices (-30% to -15%) in some municipalities (Malanville, Pehunco, Abomey, etc.). Furthermore, during the month under review, we noted a slight increase in prices (+1% to +15%) in certain municipalities, particularly in South Benin (Covè, Zagnanado, Zogbodomey, Dogbo, Comè, Sakété, etc.).

A downward trend since May

The evolution of the price of corn has shown a downward trend since May 2024, following the decision to ban the export of cereals and other products, according to the statement of the Council of Ministers of May 8, 2024 and due to the new harvests recorded in the country. Thus, in September 2024, the sale price of corn was on average 236 FCFA per kilogram, indicating a decline of 11% month-on-month on the markets. However, prices show increases of 1% and 21% respectively year-on-year and relative to the average of the last five years.

This surge would result in particular from the increase in transport costs linked to the increase in the price of contraband gasoline. Depending on the typology of the markets, a decline in prices is noted on producer markets (-10%), group markets (-4%), consumers (-19%) and border markets (-12%), compared to in the previous month.

Unlike the situation observed in Benin, internationally, prices are increasing month-on-month mainly due to pockets of drought recorded in Brazil and the United States of America, associated with strong domestic demand in Brazil and the pace supported exports to Argentina.