Ismaïla Sarr’s European season will go down in Crystal Palace history. A few hours after the Eagles’ coronation in the Europa Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano, the Senegalese striker was named best player in the competition by UEFA.

Author of a remarkable campaign, Sarr made a major contribution to the London club’s European career. With 9 goals scored in 13 matches, he also finished as the tournament’s top scorer. The Senegalese international stood out during decisive moments, particularly during the knockout stages where he multiplied his high-level performances.

Already decisive against AEK Larnaca, Fiorentina and Shakhtar Donetsk, the former Marseille player confirmed his status as offensive leader throughout the competition. His influence in the game and his efficiency in front of goal allowed Crystal Palace to win the first European trophy in its history.

At 28 years old, Ismaïla Sarr is undoubtedly having one of the best seasons of her career. This individual distinction rewards impressive consistency as well as a central role in the success of the Eagles on the European scene.

OBN