Daphné: the Cameroonian singer celebrates a double event on the same date

Wednesday September 20 marks a double celebration for the famous Cameroonian singer, Daphné. The talented singer of the song “Until the station” celebrated her birthday, but also the birth of her first child.

Recently, videos and photos were circulating on social networks showing Daphné, the Cameroonian singer, proudly showing off her rounded belly. This appearance left little room for doubt. The singer of the famous song “Calée” was pregnant and was preparing to become a mother for the first time. On Wednesday, September 20, she touched the hearts of her admirers by sharing an announcement on her Facebook page, revealing that she was preparing to celebrate her 30th birthday soon. “ I am lucky to receive the most beautiful gift. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better gift. Happy Birthday to me », she wrote

Happiness never comes alone, and that’s exactly what Daphne saw on a very special day. Indeed, on the same day, she celebrated a double joy: her birthday and the birth of her first child. Although Daphne did not reveal the sex of the baby in her social media post, the congratulations were sure to pour in.

This happy event was warmly welcomed by many celebrities and Internet users who expressed their wishes of happiness to the artist. Among them, artists such as Mr Léo, Muss, Fanicko, Bel’Yv, Locko, and many others brought their congratulations to Daphné and her husband, who currently reside in the United States.