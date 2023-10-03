Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the president of the Central African Republic, is secretly negotiating a security agreement with the American security consulting company, Bancroft Global Development. This maneuver is encouraged by Washington and could potentially weaken the Russian paramilitary group Wagner.

According to Africa Intelligence, Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra is actively exploring the possibility of concluding a security agreement with Bancroft Global Développement, an American company specializing in security consulting. These negotiations are taking place in secret, raising questions about Touadéra’s intentions in the complex geopolitical context of the Central African Republic.

This approach is being done under the watchful eye of Washington, who is said to have encouraged this maneuver behind the scenes. The apparent goal is to reduce the influence of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner in the Central African Republic, a presence that has sparked international concern.

The Wagner group is a Russian paramilitary entity often deployed in conflict zones, including in the Central African Republic, where it has been accused of human rights violations. Wagner’s role in securing the region and his alleged ties to the Kremlin have been a matter of concern for various international actors.

The agreement currently being negotiated could potentially redefine the security balance in the Central African Republic, while strengthening relations between the country and the United States in this area. However, the details of this agreement still remain confidential.