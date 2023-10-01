Daphné Maman: the singer announces the birth of her first child

Cameroonian singer Daphné announced the birth of her first child on Wednesday September 20, 2023, her birthday.

While celebrating her birthday on Wednesday September 20, 2023, Cameroonian singer Daphné took the opportunity to officially announce having obtained the grace of maternity.

“I am lucky to receive the most beautiful gift. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better gift. Happy Birthday to me”wrote the singer of the title to the station.

The singer has not yet revealed the sex or face of her first child, but she shared her joy and happiness at being a mother with her fans. News well received by Daphne’s fans who wished her the best for her family.

As a reminder, Cameroonian singer Daphné got married to her husband, William Sama, on Saturday November 7, 2020.