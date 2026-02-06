Brazzaville: Sergeant Malamine Camara honored by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

An emblematic figure whose courage, loyalty and sense of duty contributed to preserving Brazzaville and to lastingly sealing ties of friendship between Senegal and the Republic of Congo, Sergeant Malamine Camara, was honored on Tuesday by the Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye during his official visit to Congo.

At the Savorgnan Memorial in Brazza, the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, began his second day in Brazzaville with an act of memory and recognition, in a high place where the story of Senegalese sergeant Malamine Camara is in the foreground.

“Through this visit, the Head of State paid tribute to this emblematic figure whose courage, loyalty and sense of duty contributed to preserving Brazzaville and to lastingly sealing ties of friendship between Senegal and the Republic of Congo, today based on mutual respect, solidarity and a shared African history,” reports a note from the Presidency of Senegal.

Dakar-Brazzaville: a denser, more structured partnership

It is urgent to note that the official visit of the President of the Republic to the Republic of Congo ended in Brazzaville with a dynamic of trust, mutual respect and shared ambition.

The high-level exchanges between the two heads of state made it possible to reaffirm the solidity of the historical ties between Senegal and the Republic of Congo, while opening new perspectives for a denser, more structured and resolutely forward-looking partnership, both bilaterally and on major African and international issues.

“At the time of departure, after a final face-to-face meeting at the Palais du Peuple and military honors, this visit appears to be an important step in the strengthening of the Dakar–Brazzaville axis, serving the interests of the two peoples and a more united and more sovereign Africa,” indicates the same source.

Mariama DIEME