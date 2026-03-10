Cybersecurity: the Senegalese Police and Meta strengthen their partnership

The Controller General of Police Abdoul Wahabou Sall, Deputy Director General of the National Police (Dga), received on Friday a delegation from Meta composed of the head of relations with law enforcement and the head of public policies for French-speaking Africa.

At the heart of the discussions, several areas of cooperation deemed priorities, in particular the consolidation of collaboration between Meta and the National Police on security issues, including the protection of young people and minors in the digital space.

Meta representatives, on this occasion, presented the systems and programs put in place by the company to support law enforcement, particularly in the fight against online abuse and cybercrime.

They reaffirmed their availability to support the National Police through capacity building actions.

For his part, the DGA thanked Meta for his trust and commitment. He instructed the Meta focal point within the National Police, in this case the Head of the Special Division for the Fight against Cybercrime (Dsc), to continue collaboration and partnership efforts, in synergy with other directorates and services.

This partnership should soon materialize through the organization of technical training sessions on the Meta portal, intended for the personnel concerned, with the aim of strengthening the effectiveness of interventions in digital security.

SG