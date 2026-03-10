Mauritanian checkpoint: the governor of Saint-Louis calls for calm

The governor of the Saint-Louis region, Al Hassan Sall, published a press release this Friday to provide clarifications following the broadcast, in recent days, of videos and voice messages on social networks. These contents report a dispute relating to a project to build a checkpoint by the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, near the Goxu Mbathie district, on the border between the two countries.

According to the authors of these messages, the construction site in question would be located on Senegalese territory, thus raising concerns and questions among local populations.

Faced with these allegations, the governor indicates that he has contacted the National Border Management Commission in order to obtain precise clarification on the situation. Following a visit to the site, the Commission formally established that the project is being carried out in Mauritanian territory, in accordance with the official boundary between the two States.

To support these conclusions, a map showing the border route and clearly locating the site outside Senegalese territory was made available to the governor. This document was presented to representatives of the populations of Goxu Mbathie during a hearing held at the Governance.

The head of the regional executive thus invited the populations to relay this information and to avoid any interference in a project falling under Mauritanian sovereignty.

He also called for calm and restraint, urging citizens to refrain from hostile action. The Governor finally reassured that the administrative authorities remain available to provide appropriate treatment to the concerns expressed by the populations.