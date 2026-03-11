Jean-Jacques Boissy affair: what really happened February 27, 2026

A video widely relayed on social networks shows an altercation between the Senegalese international, Jean-Jacques Boissy, and elements of the Mobile Intervention Group (Gmi). The events took place Thursday evening at the Marius Ndiaye Stadium following the meeting between Senegal and Ivory Coast, counting for the qualifications for the Qatar 2027 Basketball World Cup.

According to the communications and public relations division of the National Police, the images broadcast “do not faithfully reflect the unfolding of the events”.

According to the explanations provided, the incident originated in the operations to evacuate the stands carried out by the security service at the end of the match.

Among the spectators asked to leave the scene was the mother of the leader of the Lions. Saying she was shocked by the manner in which she was allegedly questioned, she informed her son as the national team was preparing to leave the stadium.

Touched by his mother’s story, the player got off the bus to ask for explanations and identify the agent concerned.

Still according to the same source, the situation degenerated not because of the basketball player, but following the intervention of his younger brother. Under the influence of emotion, the latter allegedly uttered insults towards the officials present, causing a crowd around the national team bus and confusion visible in the videos.

This sequence would have led to a crowd movement, contributing to amplifying the tension at the scene.

An agent would have quickly initiated a peaceful discussion with the player to explain the context of the evacuation measures. This mediation would have helped to clear up the misunderstanding.

Our interlocutor also denies any physical violence against the Senegalese international, ensuring that no blow was dealt and that no harsh treatment was inflicted on him.

The incident, although spectacular in its broadcast on social networks, would have resulted in a return to calm, in a context of high attendance and post-match tension.

Salla GUEYE