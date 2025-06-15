Chan 2024: a DRC-MAROC shock, Senegal not spared, the full draw

The CAF proceeded this Wednesday to the draw for the group phases of Chan 2024, postponed in August 2025 in East Africa. A draw that has not spared the big favorites.

The Kenyatta International Convention Center of Nairobi in Kenya was this Wednesday evening the theater of the draw for the 8th edition of the African Nations Championship (Chan). A tournament reserved for players playing in a club in their country and whose final phase will be held in August 2025 in East Africa.

Sacred in 2009 and 2016, the DRC inherited Poule A. The Congolese will challenge the Moroccans (victorious in 2018 and 2020), Kenya, Angola and Zambia for a place in the quarterfinals. Taking the title, Senegal is also not spared, with local lions who will face Nigeria, Sudan and Congo, a quarter finalist in 2018 and 2020.

Chan 2024 groups



Group A

Kenya

Morocco

Angola

RD Congo

Zambia

Group B

Tanzania

Madagascar

Mauritania

Burkina Faso

Central African

Group C

Uganda

Niger

Guinea

Q2 (2nd qualified in the 2nd qualifying tournament)

Q1 (1st qualified in the 2nd qualifying tournament)

Group D

Senegal

Congo

Sudan

Nigeria