Crisis in the DRC: the European Union suspends its cooperation with Rwanda

Foreign Ministers of the European Union, gathered on Monday in Brussels, agreed with the principle of sanctions against Rwanda because of its support for violence in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to LSI-Africa .

In this context, the EU announced the suspension of its cooperation with Rwanda in the fields of defense and security, as the High Representative of the Union said. On the other hand, the memorandum of understanding signed in early 2024 on critical raw materials, although strongly disputed by Kinshasa, will not be suspended immediately, but simply “Reconsidered”.

This decision goes against requests from the European Parliament, which claimed its immediate cancellation, judging that it favored the looting of Congolese resources. At this stage, no list of sanctions has been made public, unlike the United States, which recently sanctioned a Rwandan Minister for his alleged involvement in violence in the DRC.

In addition, Luxembourg would have pleaded to wait until the results of a dialogue meeting scheduled soon before any decision -making. Despite this reserve, a political consensus seems to be emerging in favor of sanctions in the future if the situation does not improve.