Cameroon: A 14-year-old student killed by Boko Haram in the Far North

A 14-year-old adolescent lost his life on Monday during an attack perpetrated by members of Boko Haram in the Cameroon Far North region, according to local sources.

The assault took place around 2 am in the locality of Koza, located in the Mayo-Tsanaga department. The attackers targeted homes, also making an injured person among civilians, according to the same sources.

The defense and security forces were mobilized to secure the area and track down those responsible for the attack. Since 2014, Cameroon’s Far North has been regularly the target of Boko Haram, which also leads incursions to the border regions of Nigeria, causing many human losses and important population displacements.