Mondial 2026 (Q): The new Rwanda coach has his ambitions

Rwanda has a new man with his head: Adel Amrouche. The Algerian was appointed coach of Amavubi last Sunday and already displays great ambitions.

First test for him, and not the least: a decisive meeting against Nigeria, Friday March 21 at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, on the fifth day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

With seven points in four matches, Rwanda occupies the head of group C and dreams of a historic first qualification for the World Cup. Aware of the challenge that awaits him, Amrouche wants to be optimistic: “We must believe that we can do something special,” said the 56 -year -old technician after taking office.

“I will do my best to get there, but I don’t have the magic wand alone. Together, we will make Rwanda the best country in Africa, “he added. The challenge is immense, but the Amavubi seem ready to take up the bet under the leadership of their new coach.