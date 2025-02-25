Crisis in the DRC: 03 ex-African leaders designated facilitators of a new peace process

Three former African leaders have been appointed as facilitators of a new regional mediation mechanism initiated by two sub-regional organizations in order to resolve the security crisis in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a statement published Monday evening .

The Eastern African Community (EAC) and the Development Community of Southern Africa (SADC) announced the appointment of former President Kenyan Uhuru Kenyatta, the former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Ethiopian Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to conduct their peace process in the DRC. This decision was formalized through a joint press release from the two regional organizations.

At a summit held on February 8, EAC and SADC proposed to merge the Nairobi process, initiated by EAC and led by Mr. Kenyatta, with the Luanda process, set up by the Union African and under the leadership of Angolan President Joao Lourenço.

These two peace initiatives have encountered several difficulties. According to Kanze Dena, spokesperson for Mr. Kenyatta, the Nairobi process is currently in an impasse, while a meeting planned as part of the Luanda process was canceled in extremis at the end of December.

In addition, the two organizations announced the holding of a ministerial meeting on February 28 and urged the movement of March 23 (M23), a rebellious group having taken control of several cities in the Congolese East, to be immediately advanced And to respect a ceasefire.

As a reminder, the M23 conquered several strategic localities, including Goma and Bukavu, capitals of the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu. The east of the DRC, rich in mining resources such as the pass, tin, tantalum and gold, remains a home of tensions where various armed groups compete for the control of these resources.