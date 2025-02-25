DRC: temporary suspension of cobalt exports

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced on Monday a four -month suspension of cobalt exports in order to avoid overproduction on the world market. The aim of this decision is to stabilize the supply and protect the economic interests of the country, the world’s leading producer of this strategic mineral, according to LSI-Africa.

The authority for regulating and controlling strategic mineral substances (AreComs), placed under the ministry of mines, said in a press release that the suspension concerns all forms of exploitation, whether industrial, semi-industrial , crafts or on a small scale. An assessment will be carried out after three months to determine if the adjustments are necessary.

Founded in 2019, Arecoms plays a crucial role in the management of the country’s strategic resources, in particular by ensuring the formalization of the craft sector, which represents a significant part of mining in the DRC. According to the Global Data analysis company, cobalt production in the DRC is expected to reach 244 kilotons in 2024, or more than 80 % of the world supply.

Note that cobalt is a key resource for the manufacture of rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, smartphones and other electronic devices. In the DRC, the extraction of this ore is mainly concentrated in the Katanga region, where industrial and craft exploitation coexists.