Friendly: Zimbabwe's roster for the FIFA Series tournament

The Zimbabwe Football Federation unveiled on Tuesday the list of players selected for the FIFA Series tournament in March. A group of 23 Warriors for a competition to be held in Malawi next week.

Zimbabwe will also play friendly matches during the month of March, scheduled to host the first international break of 2024. The Warriors will host a tournament called the FIFA Series, organized by the umbrella body of world football, which will be held in Malawi. The Zimbabweans will face hosts Kenya and Zambia.

For these meetings, the brand new coach Norman Mapeza called on 23 players. In the lot, we find Reims midfielder, Marshall Munetsi. Resident of Wolverhampton in England, Tawanda Chirewa is also summoned, as are Teenage Hadebe and Jordan Zemura.

List of Zimbabwe Warriors 23

Guardians

Martin Mapisa

Marley Tavaziya

Donovan Bernard

Defenders

Shane Maroodza

Divine Lunga

Gerald Takawara

Teenage Hadebe

Peter Maduhwa

Munashe Garananga

Emmanuel Jalai

Brendan Galloway

Jordan Zemura

Joey Phuthi

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi

Junior Makunike

Andy Rimonhota

Tivange Rushesha

Tawanda Chirewa

Walter Musona

Attackers

Tinotenda Kadewere

Daniel Msendani

Tawanda Maswanhise

Good Macaulay