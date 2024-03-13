Friendly: Zimbabwe's roster for the FIFA Series tournament
The Zimbabwe Football Federation unveiled on Tuesday the list of players selected for the FIFA Series tournament in March. A group of 23 Warriors for a competition to be held in Malawi next week.
Zimbabwe will also play friendly matches during the month of March, scheduled to host the first international break of 2024. The Warriors will host a tournament called the FIFA Series, organized by the umbrella body of world football, which will be held in Malawi. The Zimbabweans will face hosts Kenya and Zambia.
For these meetings, the brand new coach Norman Mapeza called on 23 players. In the lot, we find Reims midfielder, Marshall Munetsi. Resident of Wolverhampton in England, Tawanda Chirewa is also summoned, as are Teenage Hadebe and Jordan Zemura.
List of Zimbabwe Warriors 23
Guardians
Martin Mapisa
Marley Tavaziya
Donovan Bernard
Defenders
Shane Maroodza
Divine Lunga
Gerald Takawara
Teenage Hadebe
Peter Maduhwa
Munashe Garananga
Emmanuel Jalai
Brendan Galloway
Jordan Zemura
Joey Phuthi
Midfielders
Marshall Munetsi
Junior Makunike
Andy Rimonhota
Tivange Rushesha
Tawanda Chirewa
Walter Musona
Attackers
Tinotenda Kadewere
Daniel Msendani
Tawanda Maswanhise
Good Macaulay