Cooperation: strengthening parliamentary relations between Benin and Morocco

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Benin, Louis Gbéhounou Vlavonou, was received by Mohamed Ould Errachid, President of the House of Advisors of Morocco.

During this meeting, Louis Vlavonou highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation and intensifying coordination between the parliament of Benin and that of Morocco. He encouraged the exchange of visits and skills to enrich parliamentary relations between the two countries.

President Vlavonou also highlighted the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations, promoting dialogue between representatives of the two peoples and harmonizing positions on issues of common interest, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

He also praised the depth of the ties uniting Morocco and Benin, based on values ​​of friendship, solidarity and cooperation. He also expressed his country’s desire to strengthen and extend these relations to all areas essential for the development of the two nations.

In addition, Louis Vlavonou highlighted the importance of the human dimension in bilateral relations and expressed his gratitude for the support of the Kingdom of Morocco, particularly through the sharing of its expertise in various sectors.

It should be noted that this visit is part of the privileged relations that exist between Morocco and Benin, marked by deep friendship, solidarity and mutual respect, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI and President Patrice Talon.