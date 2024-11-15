Cameroon: death of Yvette Eteki Mboumoua, the country’s first pharmacist

Yvette Eteki Mboumoua, an emblematic figure of Cameroon, made history by inaugurating the country’s first private pharmacy on January 25, 1960 in Yaoundé. Died at the age of 97, she leaves a remarkable legacy as the first Cameroonian pharmacist, health pioneer and activist committed to major national causes.

Through her audacity and determination, Yvette Eteki Mboumoua laid the foundations of a modern pharmacy, inspiring generations of pharmacists, and paving the way for African women wishing to invest in science and medicine.

Wife of William Eteki Mboumoua, former secretary general of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), she formed with him a couple devoted to the development of Cameroon and Africa.