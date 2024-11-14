CAN 2025: Gabon, Uganda and South Africa qualify

Three new teams have validated their place for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN), following the results of the qualifying day this Thursday. Thanks to a series of favorable circumstances, Gabon, Uganda and South Africa join Equatorial Guinea among the qualified teams.

Gabon ensured its return to the continental competition, after missing the last edition. Lesotho’s surprise victory over the Central African Republic (1-0) was enough to guarantee the Gabonese Panthers their ticket to CAN 2025. This qualification offers Gabon the opportunity to show its potential against the best African teams.

Uganda and South Africa on the way to the CAN

In Group K, Uganda and South Africa also took advantage of a combination of circumstances to qualify. Their place was confirmed thanks to Congo’s defeat against South Sudan (3-2), a result which eliminates any pressure for the Cranes and Bafana Bafana before their match scheduled for Friday.

At the same time, Equatorial Guinea validated its ticket for CAN 2025 despite its draw against Algeria (0-0). Liberia, by beating Togo (1-0), allowed the Equatoguineans to qualify without a victory during this day.