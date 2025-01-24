Cameroon: Paul Biya candidate for the 2025 presidential election

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, aged 92 and in power since 1982, will once again be a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for October 2025.

The announcement was made this Thursday by Cavayé Yéguié Djibril, president of the National Assembly, who declared in a short video broadcast on local platforms: “The Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya, is the candidate for the Far North region in the next presidential election. »

The Cameroonian Constitution imposes neither age limits nor restrictions on the number of mandates for presidential candidates. To date, ten Cameroonian personalities have already formalized their candidacy for the supreme office.

Born on February 13, 1933 in Mvomékaa, in the South region, Paul Biya is the second president of Cameroon, succeeding Ahmadou Babatoura Ahidjo, who led the country from 1960 to 1982.