Zimbabwe: 28 dead in two road accidents

Two road accidents killed 28 people on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in Zimbabwe. Both accidents took place on the same highway, linking Masvingo to Beitbridge.

According to police authorities, all 22 people involved in the collision between the bus and truck died instantly, while two others were injured and rushed to a hospital in Bulawayo for medical treatment.

Road accidents remain a major concern in many countries, and Zimbabwe is unfortunately no exception. Local authorities are being called upon to step up road safety measures to prevent such tragic losses in the future.