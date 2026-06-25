Cheikh Hamidou Kane University: the reception amphitheater for new students set for July 1

Students of the 13th promotion of the Cheikh Hamidou Kane Digital University (Unchk) will soon start classes. The start of the school year is set for July 1st.

“The Cheikh Hamidou Kane Digital University (Unchk) informs the new students of promotion 13 of the holding of the back-to-school amphitheater, on Wednesday July 1, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. at the Open Digital Space (Eno) in Guédiawaye,” informs the institution in a press release. This meeting, which is intended to be a privileged framework for exchanges between new students and teaching teams, will be chaired by Professor Samuel Ouya, Rector of the University. According to the same source, it will also make it possible to present the training centers and academic offerings of Unchk; create a feeling of belonging, cohesion and dynamism within the university; collect and answer all questions related to the students’ work environment.

To follow the event live, students are invited to go to their home Eno; or connect to the Digital Work Environment (Ent) via ent.unchk.sn, then click on Sunutube. Other options, in webinar mode or visit the official YouTube channel of the University. Unchk invites all Class 13 students to take part in this back-to-school amphitheater, an “essential step to get their university career off to a good start and to appropriate the values, tools and opportunities offered by the university”.

Aliou KANDE