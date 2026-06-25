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2026 World Cup: African teams between two shores The verdict of the second day fell at dawn, this Wednesday, with a defeat for the DR Congo against Colombia (0-1). At the end of this second act on the American lawns, the results of the African contingent are clear. On the one hand, the…

ByThe Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.