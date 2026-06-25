2026 World Cup: African teams between two shores The verdict of the second day fell at dawn, this Wednesday, with a defeat for the DR Congo against Colombia (0-1). At the end of this second act on the American lawns, the results of the African contingent are clear. On the one hand, the…

The verdict of the second day fell at dawn, this Wednesday, with a defeat for the DR Congo against Colombia (0-1). At the end of this second act on the American lawns, the results of the African contingent are clear. On the one hand, the confirmation and the rise in power of certain countries, on the other, the big names on the brink of the abyss, like an unrecognizable Senegal with 0 points after two days. Between hopes of qualification and apothecary calculations, the race for the round of 32 has entered its critical phase.

For the Senegal national team, the disillusionment is immense. Presented as one of the logical favorites of the continent, the Lions completely twisted against Norway (2-3). If Ismaïla Sarr did her share of the work by offering herself a double full of anger, the generosity of the rearguard cost far too much at this level of the competition. After the first setback against France, the counter remains stuck at zero points, with a goal difference of -3 which risks being costly. Friday, against Iraq, victory will be imperative, but it will not be enough. We will also have to wait for the other results, take out the calculators and hope for a miracle to secure a place among the 8 best thirds. Pape Thiaw’s men no longer have their destiny in their hands.

For Tunisia, the ordeal is already over. Despite the change of coach after the first day, the Carthage Eagles sank body and soul against Japan (0-4). With two defeats in a row, the Tunisian selection is officially eliminated before even playing its last match for honor against the Netherlands.

Morocco and Egypt chart their course

However, North Africa is staying the course in this competition. Morocco confirms, match after match, its tactical maturity. After an excellent draw against Brazil (1-1), the Atlas Lions beat Scotland (1-0) thanks to an early goal from Ismael Saibari. Solid behind and efficient up front, the African vice-champions will play for first place in Group C this Wednesday evening against Haiti.

Same dynamic for Egypt under the leadership of Hossam Hassan. Led by Mohamed Salah, scorer and passer, the Pharaohs overpowered New Zealand (3-1). Still undefeated after their initial draw against Belgium (1-1), the Egyptians established themselves as leaders of Group G before facing Iran.

Ghana and Algeria: the wind of revolt

They were said to be in crisis, tired or weighed down by a change of staff just two months before the competition. However, the Black Stars of Ghana defy all predictions. After pocketing three points against Panama (1-0), they held off England (0-0) on Tuesday night. Solid and uninhibited, they will play their third match against Croatia in a position of strength.

Algeria, for its part, relaunched at the best of times against Jordan (2-1). Vladimir Petković’s choices paid off, notably the tenure of Riyad Mahrez, decisive passer and technical boss on the pitch. Now revived, the Fennecs only need a point against Austria to validate their ticket for the round of 16.

Cape Verde and DR Congo: the dream remains possible

The real African surprise of this first round is called Cape Verde. After standing up to Spain (0-0), Bubista’s Blue Sharks put on another show by upsetting Uruguay (2-2). Kevin Pina had, moreover, scored a splendid free kick during this match. With two points on the clock, if they beat Saudi Arabia (already eliminated) on Saturday, they will offer themselves a historic ticket to the second round.

For the DR Congo, this is a setback. Boosted by their initial draw against Portugal (1-1), the Leopards ran out of juice and lost to Colombia (0-1). Nothing is lost, however, for Sébastien Desabre’s players, who still have a real chance of qualifying provided they win on Sunday against Uzbekistan.

Ivorian regrets and South African hope

If any team can blame itself, it’s Ivory Coast. After their inaugural victory against Ecuador, the Elephants lost narrowly to Germany (2-1), although victory was within their reach. The Ivorians were victims of a lack of concentration which must be corrected on Thursday against Curaçao to avoid enormous disillusionment.

Finally, South Africa remains alive. By snatching the point from a draw against the Czech Republic (1-1), Bafana Bafana offered themselves a complicated but exciting final against South Korea to try to sneak into the next round.

This third day of this 2026 World Cup will be unbreathable for most African nations. It remains to be seen how many of the 10 participants will advance to the round of 16.

Djibril DIAO