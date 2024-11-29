Cameroon: at least 20 dead and several missing in the capsizing of a canoe

At least twenty people lost their lives and several others are missing after the sinking of a motorized canoe on Thursday in Darak, in the Logone-et-Chari department, Far North region of Cameroon, according to sources local.

Initial reports indicate that the passengers had left Darak early in the morning to go to the Doro Liman market, a destination taken by locals in the area. According to witnesses, around a hundred people were on board the boat.

The provisional toll remains likely to rise, while emergency services continue their efforts to find survivors among the missing. The search is concentrated in the waters of Lake Chad, where the accident took place.