CHAN 2024: a DRC-Morocco shock, Senegal not spared, the complete draw

This Wednesday, CAF carried out the draw for the group stages of CHAN 2024, postponed to August 2025 in East Africa. A draw which did not spare the big favorites.

The Kenyatta International Convention Center in Nairobi, Kenya was this Wednesday evening the scene of the draw for the 8th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN). A tournament reserved for players playing in a club in their country and whose final phase will be held in August 2025 in East Africa.

Crowned in 2009 and 2016, the DRC inherited Pool A. The Congolese will challenge the Moroccans (victorious in 2018 and 2020), Kenya, Angola and Zambia for a place in the quarter-final. Title holders, Senegal are not spared either, with the local Lions who will face Nigeria, Sudan and Congo, quarter-finalists in 2018 and 2020.

The CHAN 2024 groups



Group A

Kenya

Morocco

Angola

DR Congo

Zambia

Group B

Tanzania

Madagascar

Mauritania

Burkina Faso

Central African Republic

Group C

Uganda

Niger

Guinea

Q2 (2nd qualifier from the 2nd qualifying tournament)

Q1 (1st qualifier from 2nd qualifying tournament)

Group D

Senegal

Congo

Sudan

Nigeria