Cameroon: the Minister of Justice urgently evacuated to Europe

The Cameroonian Minister of Justice, Laurent Esso, was evacuated to Europe for medical treatment. According to a government source cited by Young Africathe Minister of Justice left Cameroon after obtaining authorization from the Presidency of the Republic.

“Regarding Minister of State Laurent Esso, I confirm that he went abroad for medical reasons, traveling on a commercial flight”reports the pan-African media, citing a source close to the government. After a first unsuccessful attempt, Laurent Esso finally received the green light from the presidency to go to Europe.

His state of health had deteriorated in recent months, particularly after feeling unwell on May 20, during the National Unity Day celebrations in Yaoundé. This unease also justified his absence at the ceremony presenting New Year’s greetings to President Paul Biya, on January 10 at the Unity Palace.

Aged 83, Laurent Esso, at the head of the Ministry of Justice since 2011, remains a key figure in Paul Biya’s regime. Although he has been cited in certain recent files, he continues to enjoy the confidence of the head of state.