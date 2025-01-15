Cameroon: a Barcelona fan killed by a Madrilenian after Real-Barça

The final of the Spanish Super Cup between Barça and Real Madrid played on Sunday with a victory for the Blaugranas, left a victim in Cameroon, with a Madrid supporter who stabbed his Barcelona counterpart to death.

The news has left the entire football world in mourning. A Madrid fan stabbed his Barcelona counterpart to death in Cameroon, after Real Madrid’s defeat against Barça (2-5) in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. According to Africatopsport, the tragedy occurred following an altercation between the two men which quickly degenerated.

According to the media cited above, the two supporters crossed paths in a popular neighborhood of Yaoundé, wearing their respective jerseys. Euphoric after the resounding victory of his team, which gave a lesson in realism to the shaky Casa Blanca both offensively and defensively, the Barcelonan would have upset his Madrid counterpart.

A mockery which was not to the taste of his opposite number who responded sharply, thus leading what should have been a friendly argument between football lovers into a fight of incredible violence. Visibly carried away, the murderer, a young man in his twenties, allegedly dealt a fatal blow to his victim using a bladed weapon. An investigation has been opened by the Cameroonian authorities to shed light on this tragedy.