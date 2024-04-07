Champions League-Quarter-finals: Petro Luanda vs TP Mazembe, the program for this Saturday

Two matches are on the program this Saturday, counting for the return leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League: Petro Luanda vs TP Mazembe and ASEC Mimosas vs ES Tunis.

The return leg of the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League continues this Saturday, with two matches on the program. In Angola, Petro Luanda will face TP Mazambe. Separated with a goalless draw in the first leg, the two teams will have to decide between themselves. A duel scheduled for 4 p.m. (GMT).

The other match on the program today will pit ASEC Mimosas against ES Tunis. Back in this competition after several years of absence, the Ivorians dream of competing in the semi-finals. Which will only be possible if they manage to dismiss the Tunisians, who are however not new to this tournament. Here too, this clash promises to be indecisive with the two teams who parted with a 0-0 in the first leg. Note that the meeting is scheduled for 8 p.m. (GMT).

LDC CAF (Quarter-finals): the program for this Saturday

Petro Luanda vs TP Mazembe: 4 p.m. GMT

ASEC Mimosas vs ES Tunis: 8 p.m. GMT.