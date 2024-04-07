Marc Brys affair at the head of the Indomitable Lions: the Cameroonian government responds to Samuel Eto'o

The Cameroonian government has provided clarifications on the appointment of Belgian technician, Marc Brys, at the head of the Indomitable Lions. And the sports ministry rejected the accusations of Fécafoot which disapproved of this decision for not having been involved in the nomination process.

Much awaited since the muscular exit of Fécafoot which stepped up to disapprove the appointment of Marc Brys at the head of the Indomitable Lions, believing to have been excluded from the process, the Cameroonian sports minister has finally broken his silence on this affair. Through an official press release, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi rejected the accusations of the governing body of national football and assured that the recruitment of the Belgian coach is not tainted by any breach of “article 9 of the MINSEP FECAFOOT convention of February 5, 2015 giving full latitude to the State to recruit and provide supervisors to its national football teams“.

Before reinforcing the Belgian in his role as new boss of the Indomitable Lions bench: “The Ministry of Sports and Physical Education has already taken all useful and necessary measures for the entry into office of the new coach-selector, Mr. Marc Brys, and other members of the technical management”.