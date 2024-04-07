South Africa: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula released on bail

The former speaker of South Africa's parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was arrested and released on bail on Thursday. She faces serious corruption charges.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula turned herself in to police in Pretoria on Thursday to face corruption charges. Presented before the city magistrates' court, she was released on bail of 50,000 rand (about $2,670).

The former speaker of South Africa's parliament maintains her innocence, saying the accusations against her are politically motivated. These events come at a time when the country is preparing for national elections later this year.

The allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula relate to 11 cash payments she allegedly received from a defense contractor during her tenure as defense minister between 2016 and 2019. Her Johannesburg home was raided by judicial authorities, and she was informed of the State's intention to charge him with corruption and money laundering.

Shortly after failing in an attempt to block her arrest, Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as speaker of parliament and MP. In court, she pleaded that she was not a flight risk and had much to lose by avoiding trial, including her state pension and access to her Johannesburg-based children.

Prosecutors did not contest his request for bail, and the case was adjourned until June 4 as prosecutors considered adding another defendant to the case.