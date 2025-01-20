U17 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin-DRC, South Africa-Nigeria, the posters for the 2nd round

After the first round, it’s time for the second round of the U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. Beautiful posters are on the program including Benin-DRC and South Africa-Nigeria.

The 16 teams qualified for the second round of the U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone are now determined on their fate. Big shocks are on the agenda for this round, with nations like Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa ready to battle it out for a place in the prestigious world tournament.

This round promises to be more competitive than the previous one. South Africa, after easily eliminating Gabon, will face a formidable Nigeria. Cameroon, winner of Egypt, will face Ethiopia, while Ivory Coast will have to defeat Burundi. Benin and Guinea, qualified without playing, will face the DRC and Sierra Leone respectively.

The first legs will take place on March 7, and the returns are scheduled for March 17. The winners will advance to the 3rd round, where four teams will join Morocco, automatically qualified, to participate in the final phase of the competition.

Complete program of matches for the 2nd round: