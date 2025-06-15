Champions League: PSG eliminated on Wednesday if ….

PSG challenges Manchester City this Wednesday in the Champions League. A decisive shock for Parisians who must win the victory to avoid direct elimination.

It is undoubtedly the biggest shock of this 7th day of the Champions League. PSG faces Manchester City this Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. Virtually eliminated with a 25th place in the classification, Parisians must achieve the feat against the English giant to stay in the race for qualification in the round of 16.

Still qualified for the second round of the C1 under the Qatari era, the French club could therefore be ruled out in the event of a bad result against the Skyblues. An improbable scenario in the other meetings of this 7th day would also precipitate the men of Luis Enrique outside the tournament. Thus, PSG will be eliminated from the Champions League if all the conditions listed below are met.

PSG eliminated if:

PSG bows against Manchester City

Benfica does not lose against Barcelona

Monaco does not lose against Aston Villa

Bruges does not lose against Juve

The PSV beats the red star

Sporting does not lose in Leipzig

Feyenoord does not lose against Bayern

Real beats Salzburg

Celtic beats the Young Boys

Zagreb Bat Arsenal