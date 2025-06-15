Chan 2024: After Algeria and Gabon, Tunisia also gives up competition

Tunisia has announced its official withdrawal from the 8th edition of the African Nations Championship (Chan), just a few weeks from the decisive meetings of the 2nd qualifying round.

After Algeria and Gabon, it is Tunisia’s turn to give up Chan 2024. The Tunisian Football Federation announced its withdrawal from the tournament during a meeting with those responsible for first division clubs.

According to sources close to the FTF, the package is motivated by internal priorities in Tunisian football. Local clubs, the main providers of players for the national team, would have expressed their reservations about the availability of players due to the calendars in charge in the championship and in international competitions.

An expected financial sanction

The African Football Confederation (CAF) was quick to react to this withdrawal. Tunisia should be penalized by a fine of $ 50,000, in accordance with the regulations in force for the teams withdrawing after their registration. This financial penalty is added to the logistical disorder caused by the absence of Tunisia, which forces CAF to reorganize the qualification tables.

A blow for the chan

The absence of a nation as prestigious as Tunisia, a double African champion (2004 and 2011), is a blow to competition, which exclusively highlights local talents. For supporters and observers, this decision deprives the chan of a team capable of claiming to the title and adding spectacle to the event.