CAN 2025 (Q): the list of Tanzania against the DRC

Tanzania has published its list of players called up for the double confrontation against the DRC this October, counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

It is undoubtedly the shock at the top in Group H. Second in the standings with four points, two lengths behind the Congolese leader, Tanzania faces the DRC in a double confrontation.

The Taifa Stars will travel to the Leopards on October 10, before receiving the Congolese five days later. Two meetings counting for the third and four days of the qualifying phases of CAN 2025.

For these two matches, Tanzanian coach Hemed Suleiman called a group of 23 players. A list made up almost of footballers playing in the national championship.

