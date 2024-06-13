79th UN General Assembly: Cameroonian Philemon Yang elected president

The former Cameroonian Prime Minister, Philemon Yang, elected in New York, will now assume the presidency of the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations.

The only candidate, Philemon Yang, was elected by acclamation this Thursday, June 6, at the head of the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations. Former Prime Minister of Cameroon, P. Yang accessed this prestigious position with the support of his country and all of Africa.

During his one-year term as president of the UN GA, he will set the themes of debates, chair sessions, and facilitate negotiations on global issues and UN resolutions. After his election, considered a diplomatic victory for all of Africa, he declared: “Diversity is part of life… I am convinced that through dialogue, through consensus, by discussing together and looking to the future together, we can solve problems.”