Central African Republic: the UN Security Council renews the mandate of MINUSCA for one year

The UN Security Council on Thursday extended for one year the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), according to Florence Marchal, spokesperson for the mission.

This new mandate, adopted unanimously, will expire on November 15, 2025. It is based on five main missions: protection of civilians, support for the extension of state authority, support for the peace process , the immediate provision of humanitarian assistance, and the protection of United Nations assets and personnel.

Indeed, Ms. Marchal specified that this mandate pursues the objectives of the previous year, while integrating specific support for local elections, in order to synchronize with the current electoral process, in particular the presidential and legislative elections planned for 2025- 2026. She concluded that the UN mission continues to work to consolidate peace in the Central African Republic.

As a reminder, this peacekeeping operation was established in 2014 following resolution 2149 of April 10, 2014, in a context of civil war triggered by a coup d’état led by a rebel coalition, overthrowing President François Bozizé.