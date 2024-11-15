CAN 2025 (Q): “it will not be an easy match”, Steve Mounié before Libya-Benin

Steve Mounié gave his impressions after Benin’s draw against Nigeria (1-1) Thursday evening in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And the captain of the Cheetahs is already looking forward to the clash against Libya next Monday.

Benin delayed its qualification for the final phase of CAN 2025 on Thursday evening. While a victory would ensure their trip to Morocco, host of the continental competition, the Cheetahs ultimately only did the job halfway. Against Nigeria on the occasion of the 5th day of the qualifiers, the Beninese were forced to share the points (1-1).

Victor Osimhen at the end of the game responded to Mohamed Tijani’s opening score in the first period. A cruel outcome for the team of coach Gernot Rohr, who must now take at least one point in their next confrontation against Libya, next Monday.

A big challenge for Steve Mounié and his teammates who will travel to the Knights of the Mediterranean, renowned for their lightning counterattacks. The captain of the Cheetahs is also expecting a difficult match against the Libyans.

“It’s not a bad result in itself. We will have to play the final in Libya. We would have hoped to win this match 1-0. We had very clear chances to win this match. When you play against Nigeria and you don’t score it’s difficult. Afterwards on the field it’s a fight, because they are also playing for qualification. Against Libya it will not be an easy match. You’re going to have to have strong backs.”he confided in comments relayed by Megasports.

As a reminder, the Libya-Benin match is scheduled for November 18 at the June 11 stadium in Tripoli. Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. (GMT+1).