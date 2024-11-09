Cameroon – Landslide at the Dschang cliff: the death toll rises to 7

Three days after the tragic collapse that occurred at the cliff of Dschang, in the Menoua department, western region of Cameroon, three new bodies were found Friday morning under the rubble, bringing the total number of remains extracted to seven, according to CRTV, the state media.

Rescue operations are intensifying with the help of mechanical excavators, although the extent of the losses still remains difficult to assess, indicates the same source. The November climate bulletin also warned of the risks of landslides in several departments, including that of Menoua, where several vehicles were buried under enormous masses of earth.

Searches continue to find possible survivors or other bodies. The double landslide on Tuesday, November 5 buried motorcyclists and vehicles carrying passengers under the debris, causing numerous injuries and significant material damage.