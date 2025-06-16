Central African Republic: The government welcomes the total lifting of the embargo on the Central African diamond

The Central African Minister of Mines and Geology, Rufin Benam Beltoungou, praised the complete lifting of the embargo on the Central African diamond, imposed since 2013 as part of the Kimberley process, according to an announcement relayed on Monday by a local radio.

“We are delighted with this decision, which is the result of hard work. We will now mobilize to allow mining craftsmen to resume their activities. From now on, the Central African diamond can be produced throughout the national territory and exported to the international ”said Mr. Beltoungou.

He also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to restore security throughout the country, in order to guarantee conditions favorable to mining and contribute to the strengthening of public finances.

As a reminder, the lifting of the embargo was decided on November 15 at a conference organized in Dubai under the aegis of the United Arab Emirates.