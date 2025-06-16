Aubameyang indulges: disagreements with Arteta to her development in Saudi Arabia

In an interview with various media, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confided in several key moments in his career. He notably returned to disagreements with Mikel Arteta in Arsenal, his mixed passage to Chelsea and his current development in Saudi Arabia.

Aubameyang returned to the episode that precipitated his departure from Arsenal, a delay following a trip to visit his sick mother. He disputes the reaction of Arteta, who accused him of having “planted a knife in the back”. Aubameyang believes that he was misunderstood, especially since he was going through a difficult period on the personal level.

He also mentioned another delay in a match against Tottenham, recognizing his error but said that some teammates had benefited from more leniency. Despite these disputes, Aubameyang specifies that he is not in bad words with Arteta. He even thinks that Arsenal is lacking in a goalscorer to win the title.

Chelsea, Marseille, Saudi Arabia

The Gabonese striker also mentioned his complicated experience in Chelsea, marked by the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel shortly after his arrival. He describes a transformed, distant and unrecognizable tuchel. Under Graham Potter, Aubameyang was sidelined, a situation he deemed “disrespectful”. He refused a loan to the United States and just trained to stay in shape. Even Frank Lampard could not reverse the trend. Aubameyang describes a chaotic atmosphere in the locker room, with a plethoric workforce.

Aubameyang found colors in Marseille, where he arrived with the firm intention of showing his “true face”. He experienced ups and downs, but generally appreciated his passage in the Marseille city.

Today in Al-Qadsiah, Aubameyang says he is fulfilled in Saudi Arabia. He refutes the image of a closed and restrictive country, describing a “very open” mentality. He fully assumes his choice to play in Saudi Pro League, claiming that his decision is purely sporty and that he does not take care of the controversies surrounding the country. He focuses on football and feels good in his new club.