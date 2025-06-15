Death of Aaron Boupendza: Chinese police reveal the cause of his death

In a statement, Chinese police revealed the cause of the death of the Gabonese striker, Aaron Boupendza, who died on Wednesday morning.

We now know the causes of Aaron Boupendza’s death. The 28 -year -old Gabonese striker died this Wednesday morning. The center-forward of Zhejiang Professional returned the soul to the hospital after falling from the 11th floor of a building. While several tracks, going from suicide to manslaughter, were mentioned by the press, the Chinese police who diligen an investigation after the incident, announced that it is an accident.

“At around 1:14 p.m. on April 16, 2025, our office received an appeal from the public who declared that someone had fallen from a building in a residential community under their jurisdiction. Our office quickly took charge of the police to take care of it and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment as soon as possible. Later, the injured man was declared dead after the hospital treatment was ineffective. It has been verified that the late Aaron Boupendza, a 28 -year -old man, citizen of the Republic of Gabon, is a foreign player at the Zhejiang Professional Football Club. After an on -site investigation, an investigation and a visit, a video tracing and other work by the public security bodies, it was found that he had made a deadly fall in the balcony of the rented residence, and the criminal affair was excluded “can we read.