Cameroon: “I have been in this profession for 26 years and I have never seen this”, Marc Brys

A few days before the matches of the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Cameroonian team still does not have equipment for its preparation camp, lamented its coach Marc Brys.

The Indomitable Lions are bearing the brunt of the standoff between Fecafoot and the Cameroonian Ministry of Sports, which has resumed with a vengeance after the refusal of national coach Marc Brys to work with the staff designated by the Cameroonian Football Federation.

As a result of this about-face by the Belgian technician, the Cameroonian players are deprived of equipment for their preparation course for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in June. Fecafoot has in fact refused to provide the One All Sports equipment and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon bus available to the staff appointed by the government.

A situation deplored by coach Marc Brys, who shouted his fed up at the microphone of the local press. “ We don't have any balls, we don't have any materials, we don't have any equipment. Do you think the internship is going well? It's not going well. It's been like this for two days already. This is unheard of. I've been in this profession for 26 years and I've never seen this. We must, for the public, the inhabitants, the 30 million Cameroonians, prove that even if there are people who want to disrupt us, we will fight for the country “, did he declare.

As a reminder, the Indomitable Lions face Cape Verde on June 8, before traveling to Angola three days later. Two important matches for the Cameroonians who must take the 6 points of victory to get closer to qualification.