Official: Adel Amrouche, new national coach from Rwanda

The Rwandan Football Federation unveiled the identity of the new coach of the national team. And the body chose the Algerian technician Adel Amrouche.

It’s official! Adel Amrouche is the new national coach of Rwanda. Recently rehabilitated by the Sports Arbitral Tribunal (CAS), the Algerian technician moved to the Amavubi bench. The formalization was made Sunday by the Rwandan Football Federation in a press release on social networks.

The new boss of the Rwandan selection has signed a two -year contract with an optional additional year. It is the seventh international experience for the former coach of Libya, Botswana, Kenya and Yemen. His missions? Qualify the Amavubi at the 2026 World Cup and help Rwandan training at least reach the last square at CAN 2025 in Morocco.