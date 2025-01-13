2025 Handball World Cup: five African teams in search of glory

The Handball World Cup opens this Tuesday with the participation of five African nations: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Cape Verde and Guinea. These representatives of the continent will try to snatch the trophy against formidable competition.

Tunisia will be the first African team to enter the competition, with a shock against Italy on Wednesday. The Tunisians will continue their journey against Denmark on January 16, before meeting Algeria on January 18. For its part, Algeria will start against Denmark, co-organizer of the competition, before playing against Italy on January 16 and concluding against Tunisia.

Guinea will begin their tournament against the Netherlands on January 15, followed by matches against Hungary on January 17 and North Macedonia on January 19. Cape Verde kicks off against Iceland on January 16, before facing Slovenia on January 18 and Cuba on January 20. Egypt, the big favorite among African nations, will play Argentina on Wednesday, then Bahrain on Friday, before concluding the group stage against Croatia on January 19.

The full competition schedule:

Group matches

January 14, 2025

5:30 p.m.: Italy – Tunisia

6 p.m.: France – Qatar

8:30 p.m.: Austria – Kuwait

8:30 p.m.: Denmark – Algeria

January 15, 2025

6 p.m.: Portugal – United States

6 p.m.: Czech Republic – Switzerland

6 p.m.: Netherlands – Guinea

6 p.m.: Egypt – Argentina

8:30 p.m.: Hungary – North Macedonia

8:30 p.m.: Germany – Poland

8:30 p.m.: Norway – Brazil

8:30 p.m.: Croatia – Bahrain

January 16, 2025

6 p.m.: France – Kuwait

6 p.m.: Spain – Chile

6 p.m.: Slovenia – Cuba

6 p.m.: Italy – Algeria

8:30 p.m.: Austria – Qatar

8:30 p.m.: Iceland – Cape Verde

8:30 p.m.: Sweden – Japan

8:30 p.m.: Tunisia – Denmark

January 17, 2025

6 p.m.: Czech Republic – Poland

6 p.m.: Netherlands – North Macedonia

6 p.m.: Portugal – Brazil

6 p.m.: Bahrain – Egypt

8:30 p.m.: Switzerland – Germany

8:30 p.m.: Guinea – Hungary

8:30 p.m.: United States – Norway

8:30 p.m.: Croatia – Argentina

January 18, 2025

6 p.m.: France – Austria

6 p.m.: Cape Verde – Slovenia

6 p.m.: Spain – Japan

6 p.m.: Algeria – Tunisia

8:30 p.m.: Qatar – Kuwait

8:30 p.m.: Denmark – Italy

8:30 p.m.: Iceland – Cuba

8:30 p.m.: Chile – Sweden

January 19, 2025

3:30 p.m.: Poland – Switzerland

6 p.m.: Argentina – Bahrain

6 p.m.: Brazil – United States

6 p.m.: Germany – Czech Republic

6 p.m.: North Macedonia – Guinea

8:30 p.m.: Hungary – Netherlands

8:30 p.m.: Egypt – Croatia

8:30 p.m.: Norway – Portugal

January 20, 2025

6 p.m.: Cuba – Cape Verde

6 p.m.: Japan – Chile

8:30 p.m.: Sweden – Spain

8:30 p.m.: Slovenia – Iceland

Main round matches

January 21 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round

January 22 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round

January 23 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round

January 24 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round

January 25 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round

January 26 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round

Final phase matches