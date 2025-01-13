2025 Handball World Cup: five African teams in search of glory
The Handball World Cup opens this Tuesday with the participation of five African nations: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Cape Verde and Guinea. These representatives of the continent will try to snatch the trophy against formidable competition.
Tunisia will be the first African team to enter the competition, with a shock against Italy on Wednesday. The Tunisians will continue their journey against Denmark on January 16, before meeting Algeria on January 18. For its part, Algeria will start against Denmark, co-organizer of the competition, before playing against Italy on January 16 and concluding against Tunisia.
Guinea will begin their tournament against the Netherlands on January 15, followed by matches against Hungary on January 17 and North Macedonia on January 19. Cape Verde kicks off against Iceland on January 16, before facing Slovenia on January 18 and Cuba on January 20. Egypt, the big favorite among African nations, will play Argentina on Wednesday, then Bahrain on Friday, before concluding the group stage against Croatia on January 19.
The full competition schedule:
Group matches
January 14, 2025
- 5:30 p.m.: Italy – Tunisia
- 6 p.m.: France – Qatar
- 8:30 p.m.: Austria – Kuwait
- 8:30 p.m.: Denmark – Algeria
January 15, 2025
- 6 p.m.: Portugal – United States
- 6 p.m.: Czech Republic – Switzerland
- 6 p.m.: Netherlands – Guinea
- 6 p.m.: Egypt – Argentina
- 8:30 p.m.: Hungary – North Macedonia
- 8:30 p.m.: Germany – Poland
- 8:30 p.m.: Norway – Brazil
- 8:30 p.m.: Croatia – Bahrain
January 16, 2025
- 6 p.m.: France – Kuwait
- 6 p.m.: Spain – Chile
- 6 p.m.: Slovenia – Cuba
- 6 p.m.: Italy – Algeria
- 8:30 p.m.: Austria – Qatar
- 8:30 p.m.: Iceland – Cape Verde
- 8:30 p.m.: Sweden – Japan
- 8:30 p.m.: Tunisia – Denmark
January 17, 2025
- 6 p.m.: Czech Republic – Poland
- 6 p.m.: Netherlands – North Macedonia
- 6 p.m.: Portugal – Brazil
- 6 p.m.: Bahrain – Egypt
- 8:30 p.m.: Switzerland – Germany
- 8:30 p.m.: Guinea – Hungary
- 8:30 p.m.: United States – Norway
- 8:30 p.m.: Croatia – Argentina
January 18, 2025
- 6 p.m.: France – Austria
- 6 p.m.: Cape Verde – Slovenia
- 6 p.m.: Spain – Japan
- 6 p.m.: Algeria – Tunisia
- 8:30 p.m.: Qatar – Kuwait
- 8:30 p.m.: Denmark – Italy
- 8:30 p.m.: Iceland – Cuba
- 8:30 p.m.: Chile – Sweden
January 19, 2025
- 3:30 p.m.: Poland – Switzerland
- 6 p.m.: Argentina – Bahrain
- 6 p.m.: Brazil – United States
- 6 p.m.: Germany – Czech Republic
- 6 p.m.: North Macedonia – Guinea
- 8:30 p.m.: Hungary – Netherlands
- 8:30 p.m.: Egypt – Croatia
- 8:30 p.m.: Norway – Portugal
January 20, 2025
- 6 p.m.: Cuba – Cape Verde
- 6 p.m.: Japan – Chile
- 8:30 p.m.: Sweden – Spain
- 8:30 p.m.: Slovenia – Iceland
Main round matches
- January 21 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round
- January 22 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round
- January 23 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round
- January 24 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round
- January 25 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round
- January 26 (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.): main round
Final phase matches
- January 28 (5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.): quarter-finals
- January 29 (5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.): quarter-finals
- January 30 (8:30 p.m.): semi-final
- January 31 (8:30 p.m.): semi-final
- February 2 (3 p.m. and 6 p.m.): final for third place and final