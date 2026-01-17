CAN 2025 – The FSF denounces serious dysfunctions before the final January 17, 2026

A few hours before the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) published an official press release from Tangier, expressing its serious concerns about several dysfunctions noted in the organization.

Transparent and determined to defend the interests of Senegal, the FSF detailed, point by point, the difficulties encountered by the national delegation on the sidelines of this momentous meeting.

Security and reception: a tense arrival in Rabat

The FSF deplores the total absence of security measures during the arrival of the Senegalese delegation at the Rabat railway station.

This deficiency exposed the players and technical staff to promiscuity considered dangerous, in contradiction with the security standards required for a continental final.

The federal body emphasizes that this lack of protection is unacceptable for a competition of this scale, especially at this stage of the tournament.

Accommodation: a hotel obtained after protest

Concerning logistics, the FSF reveals that it was necessary to send an official protest to obtain accommodation that complies with standards.

Initially, Senegal did not have a hotel environment suitable for the recovery of players.

It was only after this formal process that a five-star establishment was finally awarded to the Lions, thus ensuring accommodation conditions worthy of an African Cup final.

Training: refusal of the opponent’s base camp

The FSF also categorically refused to train at the Mohammed VI Complex, designated by CAF.

Reason: this site is the base camp of the opposing team, which poses an obvious problem of sporting fairness.

To date, the federation specifies that it has not received official notification concerning the training site which will be allocated to the Senegal national team.

Ticketing: quotas considered insufficient

Another subject of concern: the management of tickets for the final. The FSF indicates that the official allocation is only two VVIP tickets, with no possibility of additional purchase, contrary to what was authorized in the semi-final.

The federation still managed to obtain tickets within the limits imposed by CAF:

300 tickets in category 1

850 in category 2

1,700 in category 3

But despite this effort, the FSF considers these quantities largely insufficient in relation to demand and deplores the restrictions which penalize Senegalese supporters.

Call for fair play and equity

The FSF calls on CAF and the Local Organizing Committee to take immediate corrective measures to ensure compliance with the principles of fair play, equal treatment and safety. The body recalls that these values ​​are essential to the success of this great celebration of African football. “The FSF remains committed to sporting fairness and transparency. She calls for fair conditions for all finalists. », adds the press release

Cheikh Gora DIOP, special envoy to Rabat (Morocco)