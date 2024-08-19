Central African Republic: One soldier and three civilians killed in an ambush

A member of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and three civilians were killed on Saturday during an ambush by armed men in the northwest of the Central African Republic (CAR), according to concordant local sources.

According to a military source, the attack took place near Niem-Yéléwa, a livestock farming commune located in the Nana-Mambéré prefecture.

In fact, a FACA soldier and three civilians were heading on motorbikes to a weekly market to stock up on provisions when they were ambushed and killed on the spot by the attackers.