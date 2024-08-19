Drama in Chad: three people found with their throats slit in Goré

Central African Republic: One soldier and three civilians killed in an ambush

ByThe Mwebantu Team

A member of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and three civilians were killed on Saturday during an ambush by armed men in the northwest of the Central African Republic (CAR), according to concordant local sources.

According to a military source, the attack took place near Niem-Yéléwa, a livestock farming commune located in the Nana-Mambéré prefecture.

In fact, a FACA soldier and three civilians were heading on motorbikes to a weekly market to stock up on provisions when they were ambushed and killed on the spot by the attackers.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.