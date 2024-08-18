Cameroon: Actress Mami Ton in critical condition

In Cameroon, actress Mami Ton reportedly suffered a stroke. Her daughter, Madage Mirette, has launched an appeal for help on social media.

Since August 10, Mami Ton, an emblematic figure of Cameroonian theater, is said to be in critical condition. She was admitted as an emergency to the Douala General Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Despite the attention of health professionals, her daughter has asked people to pray for her mother’s health as her condition shows no signs of improvement. “Prayer union for my little mother, please. The Lord will remember you, mother, the Lord will fight for you. His fortress will protect you. I have read the verse of the Throne of the Quran for you. The words are powerful and true. God is God and there is no deity except Him. Allah is self-subsisting, He never slumbers or sleeps. It is He who owns all that is in the heavens and the earth. No one can intercede with Allah without His permission. His throne, the kursi, surpasses the heavens and the earth. He knows our past and our future, and of His knowledge, He reveals only what He wills. O Allah, the Most High and the Most Great, come to the rescue and work the miracle of a complete cure in my mother’s life. Watch over all the sick and the suffering people throughout the world. Tonight, work a miracle to show once again your supremacy and greatness among humans. Be the doctor par excellence. Grant your mercy and forgiveness, Ameen. wrote Madage Mirette, Mami Ton’s daughter.

According to a statement from the director of the Douala General Hospital, Prof. Henry Namme Luma, the Cameroonian state has covered all of Mami Ton’s medical expenses. However, her daughter’s appeal reminds all Cameroonians to be concerned about the actress’s health.