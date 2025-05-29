Cameroon: The father of singer Lydol filed in prison for the assassination of a child

Dagobert Nwafo, father of the Cameroonian slammer Lydol was charged for the assassination of a 6 -year -old child on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. He would have stabbed the child after an altercation with the latter’s father.

The six -year -old little Mathis affair, stabbed to death in his Yaoundé home, took an even more tragic turn with the indictment of Dagobert Nwafo, father of the famous slammer Lydol. The 47 -year -old man is now officially prosecuted for assassination with premeditation and has been placed in pre -trial detention at Kondengui central prison.

According to the elements collected by the justice system and relayed by RFI, an argument would have broken out between the suspect and the father of the child in a bar in the capital. A few hours later, Dagobert Nwafo would have returned home to recover a knife, before going to the home of his rival, where he would have fatally assaulted young Mathis, innocent of this adult conflict.

Six months of pre -trial detention

The mandate of incarceration signed by the investigating judge qualifies the act of premeditated, an aggravating circumstance which justifies the qualification of assassination and not of simple homicide. The defendant is therefore placed under a warrant for an initial period of six months, pending the opening of the trial fixed at the latest on November 27, 2025.

The personality of the respondent, by his link with Lydol – an artist who is very publicized in Cameroonmard in this case an even more marked public attention. The artist, who has not yet commented on the drama yet, is now faced with a family tragedy that affects it indirectly, but painfully.

The Ministry of Justice promises that all the light will be shed on this crime which upsets public opinion.